Human rights complaint launched after firing from Buckerfield's

A former employee who claims she was discriminated against when she was fired from Buckerfield's in Salmon Arm after injuring her elbow has won the first round in her complaint to the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Tribunal member Shannon Beckett ruled against the company's application to dismiss the complaint, saying a full hearing would be necessary to examine the parties' vastly differing accounts of events. It did agree to dismiss a separate complaint against store manager Toni Walton, however.

Stephanie Evans had been working for Buckerfield’s about three and a half years when she was fired in August 2019.

In the months leading up to the termination, Evans claimed workload increased significantly following a fire at the store.

She had been given a raise just six month earlier, but when she complained of overwork was told "it won’t kill you" and "you'll be fine, get back to work."

By May, she began to experience significant pain in her right elbow.

However, Walton denied being advised of the injury or that Evans felt she was being pushed beyond her limits.

Evans was reassigned "light retail duties" after she produced a doctor's note.

But, at the end of May, Evans reached out to company CEO Kelvin McCulloch to schedule a meeting at which McCulloch says Evans criticized Walton’s management.

After producing a second medical note recommending a gradual reintroduction to regular duties, Evans says she frequently had difficulty restocking dog food or bags of soil due to her injury.

A meeting was allegedly held June 11 to discuss negative workplace behaviour and "gossip" – but Evans claims the meeting never happened and that she first became aware of the allegation after filing her human rights complaint.

On July 23, Evans was given a "bonus" of $380.04. She was then cut from three to two days a week.

She was fired on Aug. 8, 2019.

When Evans texted McCulloch, she was told she was "not a good fit."

She claims she was discriminated against her on the basis of physical disability and that the company failed to accommodate her injury.

The company denied the allegations and basically said 'prove it' when they responded that the complaint should be dismissed because Evans "has no reasonable prospect of proving that her physical disability was a factor in the decision to terminate her employment, or that they failed in their duty to accommodate her injury."

"A case manager will be in contact with the parties shortly to discuss setting a hearing date and to offer mediation services if the parties are interested in trying to resolve this matter by mutual agreement," Beckett wrote.