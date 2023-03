Photo: CSRD

Low water levels on Shuswap and Mara lakes are making boat launches dangerous to use.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises the lake levels are too low to safely launch.

The following launches are closed until safe to use:

Magna Bay - North Shuswap

Harbour Road - South Shuswap

Whitehead Road - South Shuswap

Markwart Boat Launch

Windsor Road - Swansea Point

"Using the launches at this time could damage your boat. Please do not attempt it," the CSRD advises.