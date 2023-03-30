Construction to reduce Trans-Canada Highway in Chase starting Friday

Photo: DriveBC

Major bridge construction will be taking place on the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase, starting Friday.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m., and is expected to continue until June 2.

The roadwork will take place between Coburn Street and Shuswap Avenue, with the lane width reduced to 3.95 metres on the Chase Creek Bridge.

DriveBC advises drivers there will be no centerline barrier or delineation.

Oversized loads will be accommodated between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, by calling in advance to the traffic co-ordinator at 250-961-6685.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h for the entirety of the project.