Police respond to domestic in Chase, find dog had been stabbed

Photo: File photo

RCMP arrested a man after the disturbing killing of a dog in Chase.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on March 19, police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the Shuswap community.

"Upon arrival, responding officers discovered that a dog had been stabbed and killed by a male guest at that apartment," says Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

The man was arrested for several offences, including assault, mischief, and killing or injuring an animal.

He was released from custody with a future court date.

"Chase RCMP are aware that a disturbing video of this incident was circulated on social media and hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and has been dealt with appropriately," says Kennedy.

The matter is being assessed by the BC Prosecution Service for charge determination.