Homemade tire deflation device puts police cruiser out of action

Photo: RCMP/file photo

A police cruiser was damaged by a homemade tire deflation device during an investigation into stolen cars.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy says police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway on March 17.

Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

When officers responded, their vehicle drove over the device, which was hidden in a deep puddle.

The makeshift device was made of metal with jagged teeth cut into it and was welded in an X shape.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, says Kennedy.

"This limited the Chase RCMP detachment's ability to serve the public during that time."

No suspicious vehicles were found on the CP Rail property.