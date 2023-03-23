Victim was jumped; senior has tire iron thrown through window

Photo: File photo

Chase RCMP say several suspects have been identified in a serious assault.

On March 14, police say the victim reported he was "jumped" by four or five men, who attacked without provocation.

The victim was bleeding from a head wound and had multiple contusions.

An ambulance was required to assess and treat the man's injuries.

"Further investigation is required but several suspects have been identified," Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a press release.

Three days later, police were dispatched to a residence on Pine Street, where an elderly female resident believed someone had shot through her front window.

Officers determined that a tire iron had been thrown through the window.

A suspect known to police was seen in the area at the time and was questioned but not arrested.

The incident is believed to be a targeted attack.