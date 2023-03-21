Mounties tight-lipped about apparent police incident in Shuswap

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say they cannot provide any information about a significant police presence Tuesday in the Shuswap area.

A number of Castanet readers have reached out to report a convoy of RCMP vehicles, marked and unmarked, headed toward the Chase-Salmon Arm area. Reports from readers indicate the police vehicles are headed from Merritt, Kamloops and the Okanagan.

An RCMP spokesman said he had no information to share about the presence or the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you know what’s going on? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2751.