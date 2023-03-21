Heavily armed police on scene at incident in Malakwa area

Photo: Contributed Police on scene Tuesday at an RV park in the Malakwa area.

UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about an incident Tuesday in the Shuswap area, believed to be near Malakwa.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet emergency response team members are on scene.

“I can confirm our ERT team has been deployed to the general area,” he said.

“However, I cannot elaborate further at this time.”

Castanet readers in the area report a heavy police presence in the area of a Malakwa RV park.

Grandy said there is no risk to the public.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:42 p.m.

Mounties say they cannot provide any information about a significant police presence Tuesday in the Shuswap area.

A number of Castanet readers have reached out to report a convoy of RCMP vehicles, marked and unmarked, headed toward the Chase-Salmon Arm area. Reports from readers indicate the police vehicles are headed from Merritt, Kamloops and the Okanagan.

An RCMP spokesman said he had no information to share about the presence or the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you know what’s going on? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2751.