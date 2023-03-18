Critical repairs on way for community wharf in Seymour Arm

Photo: CSRD

A community wharf in the North Shuswap will receive some much-needed repairs.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors voted unanimously to provide $180,000 towards the cost of repairs to the Seymour Arm Community Wharf.

The wharf was closed to public use in October 2022 due to structural safety concerns.

The CSRD funding will have no direct impact on 2023 tax rates in the area.

It will be added to $120,000 contributed the Seymour Arm Community Association to ensure the project moves ahead as soon as possible.

The wharf is not only used for recreation – it is a key piece of infrastructure for emergency response by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue #106 boats.

In 2022, there were 12 medical emergencies in the area that required the Search and Rescue boat to respond to the wharf.

“This is a critical community asset for safety and tourism,” says CSRD Electoral Area F director Jay Simpson.

“The community association has put in a significant amount of money, so what they need is topping up to get a community asset that will last 25 years or better.”

Additional quotes will now be sought for wharf decking work to move the project forward as quickly as possible.