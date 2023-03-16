Man dies in Salmon Arm hospital following violent incident in which he was struck by vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A man has died in hospital following a dispute that turned violent in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP say officers responded at 4:25 p.m. March 6 to a disturbance in which a man was struck by a vehicle.

“One of the parties struck by the vehicle, and who was subsequently transported to hospital, has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained, and has since died,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “The incident remains under investigation, as independent evidence is obtained.”

At the time of the incident, Staff Sgt. Scott West said police at the scene “were able to determine there was an altercation between four people who were known to one another. The dispute was over a debt that one person owed to another.”

Two men who felt they were owed money used a blunt object to damage the vehicle driven by the other party in the dispute.

“The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the damage being done to his vehicle and in the process struck one of the other pedestrians involved,” said West.

“All of the people involved in the incident are known to one another, as well as police.”