Accused in 2021 Shuswap murder released on bail

The man accused in a 2021 Shuswap murder has been granted bail.

Paul Vincent Binder is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Vance, 32, who lived in the Scotch Creek area.

Binder had been in custody since his arrest in December and was released on bail Wednesday in Kamloops, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

Binder was released on a $10,000 surety.

His next appearance is set for March 20 for an arraignment hearing.

Binder, 52, is accused of shooting Vance in June 2021, in Scotch Creek.

Police were called to the shooting on the 4100 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road early on June 25.

Vance died later of his injuries.

While on bail, Binder will be required to abide by a dozen strict conditions, including terms requiring he live under a curfew at his mother's Barriere-area home and surrender his passport.

Binder will also be barred from leaving the Barriere-Kamloops area and from entering the North Shuswap, among other conditions.