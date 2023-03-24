Charities pitch their project - winner gets cash

Photo: Kailee Amlin Shuswap Women Who Wine

It could be considered the Dragon’s Den of the local charity world.

Women Who Wine is a business networking organization for Shuswap women and on Apr 1, 2023 they’ll be holding their Community Giving Event.

Three charities are invited to pitch their project in the hopes of taking thousands back to their organization.

Kailee Amlin is the President of Shuswap Women Who Wine (but do something about it) and says “the event is open to the public, but only members are mandated to pitch in the $100 to vote for their favourite project.”

“We traditionally don’t know what the projects are until about a week before the event,” says Amlin who adds they typically raise “between five and seven thousand dollars for ‘winner.’”

This year presentations will be made by the Splatsin Teaching Society, CMHC Shuswap-Revelstoke and Shuswap Association for Community Living.

“We have had ties in the past where the charities get to split the money,” Amlin says.

Shuswap Women Who Wine meet monthly and hold their Community Giving events four times a year ticket information is available on their website.