Salmon Arm trial on child sex abuse and luring scheduled for January 2024

Photo: Contributed

A Salmon Arm man facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials, making child pornography and luring a child will go to trial next year.

Brecken Peters had his charges added to an earlier indictment on Tuesday in Salmon Arm court, and all six charges will now be dealt with in a single trial.

All charges are now set for trial on Jan. 8, 2024, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between February and June 2021 in Salmon Arm.

The earlier charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in 2018 and 2020.

Peters is currently on bail awaiting trial.