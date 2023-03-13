Salmon Arm resident $675,000 richer in Set For Life lottery

Photo: B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Salmon Arm long-haul trucker is $675,000 richer after cashing in on a Set for Life lottery ticket.

"My first thought was, ‘Is this a joke?’" says Murray Wallace.

"I said, ‘where are the cameras?’ I thought someone had to be pranking me because I am a big prankster myself and prank all of my friends and family."

Wallace purchased the ticket from BVD Truck Stop on Kokanee Way in Kamloops.

His wife was the first person he told after validating his ticket at Sutherland’s Bakery in Enderby. She thought he was pranking her at first and hung up on Wallace twice.

"Then, she came inside the store and once she saw my face she believed me and we just hugged. It was amazing," says Wallace.

Wallace plans to celebrate with friends and family with a pig roast. He also wants to use his winnings to return to Scotland, his birthplace.

He says winning feels: "Absolutely surreal, emotional and euphoric."