Indigenous musical festival coming to Salmon Arm next Saturday

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

An Indigenous music festival is taking place next weekend in Salmon Arm and tickets are free.

The Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival will celebrate springtime, a time of rebirth and renewal. It’s being put on by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society and will showcase Indigenous music, art and dancing.

“We want to celebrate the original peoples of the land here in the Secwepemc. What better way to do this than with a lineup of some of the best music and entertainers here in the Interior,” says Kenthen Thomas, Indigenous and youth coordinator, SAFMS.

“We want to celebrate our Indigeneity, our ways of knowing and being through the voices, through the songs and dances.”

Festival goers will find local food vendors and Shuswap artisan goods for sale. Performing at the festival will be Juno award-winning singing-songwriter George Leach, St’at’imc grizzly bear dancers, The Melawmen Collective and more.

The all-ages festival will take place at 2471 Pierre’s Point Road in Salmon Arm on Saturday March 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.