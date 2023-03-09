208817
Salmon Arm  

Two women sent to hospital after being attacked near Salmon Arm

Road rage assault

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after an alleged road rage assault sent two women to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said on March 8 just after 3 p.m., police were called about an alleged assault on or near 80th Street SW.

“The assault occurred as some part of a driving incident,” West said in a press release.

“An adult female driver from one car assaulted the adult female driver and passenger from another vehicle after a driving incident which occurred on area roads.”

The victims were transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital by ambulance where they were treated and released.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue their investigation.

