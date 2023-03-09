Two women sent to hospital after being attacked near Salmon Arm

Photo: File photo

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after an alleged road rage assault sent two women to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said on March 8 just after 3 p.m., police were called about an alleged assault on or near 80th Street SW.

“The assault occurred as some part of a driving incident,” West said in a press release.

“An adult female driver from one car assaulted the adult female driver and passenger from another vehicle after a driving incident which occurred on area roads.”

The victims were transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital by ambulance where they were treated and released.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue their investigation.