Two people sent to Salmon Arm hospital after dispute over money turns physical

Photo: File photo

A dispute over money sent two people to hospital in Salmon Arm Monday.

Staff Sgt. Scott West, with the Salmon Arm RCMP, said at approximately 4:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance where a man was struck by a vehicle.

Police and an ambulance responded to the call in the 1100 Block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

“The officers at the scene were able to determine there was an altercation between four people who were known to one another,” West said in a press release. “The dispute was over a debt that one person owed to another.”

The two men who felt they were owed money used a blunt object to damage the vehicle driven by the other party in the dispute.

“The driver of the vehicle tried to escape the damage being done to his vehicle and in the process struck one of the other pedestrians involved,” said West.

“At this time, a physical confrontation started and the driver and passenger in the car fought with the other male pedestrian.”

West said the altercation and collision sent two people to hospital with various minor cuts scrapes and a possible fractured hand.

“All of the people involved in the incident are known to one another, as well as police. The incident remains under investigation as independent evidence is obtained,” West said.

Police did not say if any charges resulted from the melee.