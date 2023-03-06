Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo to headline Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Photo: Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival

The first lineup for this summer's Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival has been announced. Hitting the stage are popular artists Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo and Five Alarm Funk.

Other artists set to play are Allison Russel, DJ Shub presents War Club and The Melawmen Collective.

The 31st annual Roots and Blues is taking place August 17 to 20. The festival has more than just music. It features an Artisan Market, Global Food Village, two Beverage Gardens with wine and brews and a Family Zone. There will be four daytime stages and two evening stages.

The festival is put on each year by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society. It’s a not-for-profit organization dedicated to showcasing culturally diverse music and building community.

Advance Weekend and day passes are currently on sale. You can purchase them online, by phone at 250-833-4096 or visit the office at 541 3 Street West in Salmon Arm.