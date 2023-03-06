Shuswap Trail Alliance raises $70,000 for a variety of projects

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

A recent event by the Shuswap Trail Alliance raised a record $70,000 for upcoming projects.

The February fundraiser lays the foundation that allows the STA to work with regional partners throughout the year.

The funds are leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets and volunteer time to grow local greenway trails throughout the region.

“We were truly overwhelmed and inspired by the determined support of leaders and businesses in the Shuswap to ensure our collaborative efforts to grow greenway trails and active transportation pathways for walking, cycling, skiing, snowshoeing and paddling throughout the region continue”, said Jen Bellhouse, STA executive director.

Upcoming projects for 2023 include supporting the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail, West Bay Connector, and Secwepemc Landmarks and Trailhead Sign projects and more.

For more information on the STA, click here.