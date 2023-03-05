'Big Spoon Pillow' allows couple to cuddle through recovery

Photo: Brodie & Kate Wilkinson

A Sicamous inventor is anxiously awaiting a callback from the Dragon’s Den.

Brodie Wilkinson auditioned for the show’s producers via Zoom late February and hopes he’ll be invited to pitch his “Big Spoon Pillow” to the Dragons in person.

“I should hear back in April,” says Wilkinson who adds if he gets in, he’ll travel to Toronto for a taping in May.

The CBC television show links the people behind start-up companies, to investors who can help them grow their business either through financing or manufacturing connections.

Wilkinson’s Big Spoon Pillow was created after he and his then fiancee Kate, were recovering from a car crash.

In 2017, the two had just returned from a volunteer dental mission in Guatemala when their cab from the airport was hit by a car running a red light.

Kate’s leg was shattered and Brodie’s ankle was fractured. Once the engaged couple were well enough to lie on the couch together, they spent a lot of time watching movies and healing.

But their side by side “spooning” became uncomfortable. “My arm was always falling asleep and my neck was stiff and sore.”

Determined to continue “cuddling” with Kate during their recovery, Brodie started cutting up foam and gluing the pieces together. The Big Spoon Pillow is the result of many prototypes that change shape and size over the years.

Now married with two sons, the Wilkinsons are ready for the next step which hopefully includes a chance to let the Dragon’s try the Big Spoon Pillow for themselves.

Brodie is especially excited to share his invention with Arlene Dickinson. Dickinson is one of three Dragons who helped secure a $1 million investment for Endy, a mailable mattress company, which was recently acquired by Sleep Country Canada for $89 million.

Brodie says he’ll be able to let everyone know if he makes the show, but would have to keep what the Dragon’s decide “a secret” until his episode would actually air.