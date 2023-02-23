Chase RCMP seek older RV with 'security' on back of motorhome

Photo: RCMP

A suspicious vehicle fled from police Wednesday night in Chase and has yet to be located.

About 9:15 p.m., during routine patrols, officers spotted an older motorhome with the word 'security' on the back leaving a problem property on First Avenue.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Pine Street. It initially stopped, but then took off as the officer approached.

"In order to protect public safety, police were unable to pursue," Chase RCMP say.

"Despite extensive patrols and significant efforts by concerned community members, the vehicle was not located."

The same night, Chase RCMP nabbed an impaired driver about 11 p.m. on Squilax Anglemont Road.

The driver blew a 'fail' on a roadside alcohol screening device.

He was prohibited from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Feb. 20, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on a vacant property on Hilliam Road in Scotch Creek.

The caller suspected the vehicle might be stolen.

Police located a female in the vehicle, which was confirmed to have been stolen.

The woman was arrested and faces a future court date.