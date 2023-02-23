Scary nighttime encounter for woman along rail tracks in Chase

Photo: File photo

A Chase man says he was just protecting his property in a case in which a woman felt she was being chased by a stranger.

Chase RCMP say they were dispatched to an address on VLA Road the night of Feb. 8.

The caller reported a "frightened female" showed up at her house asking for help because a strange man was chasing her.

The woman explained that she was walking along the train tracks because she felt it would be safer than walking on the highway in the dark.

A man saw her, yelled at her and started running after her, police say.

"Terrified, she ran to a nearby house for help. She had cut herself and ripped her pants trying to get away."

Police conducted patrols and located the man, who said he had not intended to harm the woman and was just protecting his property from potential thieves.

He was encouraged to phone police in the future.

The woman was reminded that the tracks are private CN Rail property.