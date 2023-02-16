Court battle leaves Shuswap Lake partners fractured, strata project in limbo

Photo: Google Maps

A "stalemate" between former business partners has left what was to become a 40-lot strata development on Shuswap Lake in limbo.

In a BC Supreme Court judgment issued Feb. 10 in Kelowna, Justice G.P. Weatherill ruled in favour of Purely Canadian Log Homes Ltd., which had sought cancelation of a years-old certificate of pending litigation by plaintiff Dave Cooney.

The holding company purchased 40 acres on Fowler Point on the west side of Seymour Arm on Shuswap Lake in 2007. Cooney was a 32.5% shareholder of the company.

Shortly thereafter, a dispute arose over easements over the property for road access and a septic system.

Meanwhile, the shareholders made an informal agreement that Cooney take the necessary steps to obtain approval to subdivide and in return for paying the associated costs for that and the road, be allowed to build a log home on that portion that would become his personal lot. The defendant denied this, however.

Cooney then built the road and 2,100-square-foot log cabin at a cost of approximately $160,000, between 2009 and 2010.

He was unsuccessful in obtaining development approval for a 40-lot subdivision, but did get preliminary approval for a six strata lot subdivision.

When Cooney became aware of the defendants' proposal to sell the property, he launched the certificate of pending litigation in 2019.

The notice of civil claim sought a declaration that the defendant holds a portion of the property in trust for him and an injunction restraining the defendant from selling.

Cooney took no steps to prosecute the litigation, however.

In 2020, Cooney allegedly made it known he wished to make an offer on the property. When none was made by October 2022, the company filed to have the notice of litigation cancelled.

That prompted an offer one month later that was deemed "unacceptable."

"It is evident that the parties are stalemated. Considering the equities between the parties, weighing the merits, the factors to be considered and balancing their respective interests, I am exercising my discretion and conclude that the defendant’s application must be allowed and the CPL cancelled," Weatherill ruled.

"Should the defendant be successful in negotiating an acceptable offer for the sale of the property, I order that the net sale proceeds of the sale be held in trust by Pushor Mitchell LLP, the defendant’s solicitors, pending agreement of the parties or further order of this court."