Salmon Arm man faces child sex abuse and luring charges

Photo: Halina Beaulieu Salmon Arm courthouse.

A Salmon Arm man faces charges of possession of child pornography, making child pornography and luring a child.

That's on top of possession of child sexual abuse material charges that Brecken Peters already awaits trial on.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between February and June 2021 in Salmon Arm, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Peters' next date for appearance on the charges is set for March 14.

The earlier charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in 2018 and 2020.

He is currently on bail awaiting trial.