Little Shuswap Lake Band seizing opportunities for growth

Photo: Little Shuswap Lake Band

The Little Shuswap Lake Band is flexing its business acumen, taking sole ownership of Skwlax Resource Management Ltd.

The move comes three years ahead of schedule for the First Nation, whose goal was to create a self-sustaining, Indigenous construction company.

Since beginning operations in January 2021, SRM has had a mandate to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to band members, local Indigenous communities, and the region.

“Full ownership of SRM means self-determination for Skwla?x te Secwepemcú?ecw,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma. “It will allow us to provide even greater employment opportunities and skills development for Skwla?x people.

In its two years of operation, SRM has completed over 60 projects and established a significant fleet of heavy equipment.

Some of the company's growing clientele include the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure, Ministry of Forests, BCTS, Fortis BC, Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Interfor, Canoe Forest Products, Surerus Pipeline, among others.

“It has been humbling to support the inception and growth of SRM, and to work each day with the great team that make it all possible," said SRM vice-president Trevor Delorey.

The band's proven track record of economic development also includes owning gas stations, a restaurant, and the lodge and spa at Talking Rock Golf Resort.