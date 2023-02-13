Salmon Arm man scratches $50,000 winning lottery ticket

Photo: BCLC

A Salmon Arm man was at a loss for words after scratching a $50,000 lottery ticket.

“I was at home and thought, ‘what the heck?’” recalls Richard Lambert of realizing he had scored the top prize on the Super Crossword scratch & win ticket.

“I asked to see my brother’s phone so I could check the ticket to make sure,” says Lambert.



Asked how it feels to win, he said: “I don’t have words, just laughter.”



Lambert plans to make a few “practical purchases” with his prize in addition to saving a portion.

He purchased the ticket from the Salmon Arm Chevron on the Trans-Canada Highway.