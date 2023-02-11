Salmon Arm's Haney Village and Museum hosting Heritage Week Feb. 20 to 25

Photo: Contributed

Take a step back in time and explore Salmon Arm with with special heritage displays and exhibitors during Heritage Week presented by the RJ Haney Village and Museum.

The festivities will be held at the Mall at Piccadilly Feb. 20 to 25

The Whatzit contest presented is being by the Deep Creek Tool Museum, peek at what’s up for bids in the online auction and a week-long Haney heritage colouring contest in the Library.

On Feb. 20 the third annual on-line silent auction starts at 9 a.m.

This fundraising auction for the Village and Museum has more than 80 items local businesses, organizations and individuals have donated.

Items up for bid include various gift certificates for spa and beauty treatments, entertainment, food and beverage, automotive and business services.

There is clothing and accessories, pet care baskets, garden items, home decor items and more. The Salmon Arm community has made the silent auction one of the Village’s most successful fundraising events of the season.

The auction closes Feb. 25 at 3 pm.

The interactive exhibit All the Ways to Make a Pie, curated by Erin Stodola, invites people to step back a century to identify and find all the tools and ingredients used in pie baking and serving.

This year, organizers have teamed up with the local library to release the new R.J. Haney Heritage

Village-themed colouring sheets.

Pick up colouring sheets Feb. 20 to 25 in the library. Colouring sheets can be returned to the Llibrary or R.J. Haney by March 1 to be displayed in the the library until March 6.

The 23rd Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest takes place Feb 25. Homemade pies must be apple, fruit or berry and are judged by appearance, authenticity, texture, and taste. Pie drop off is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the The Mall at Piccadilly centre court.

A pie auction begins at noon. Last year, the pie auction raised $48,050 with the proceeds going towards projects at the Haney Museum and Village.

There will also be live demonstrations, activities and a variety of heritage exhibitors including gold panning, a model railroad display and more.

For more information, visit the Haney Village website.