Police draw guns as spike belt used to stop vehicle on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Photo: Contributed

Police had guns drawn in a tense incident on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke this morning.

Photos from the scene near Griffin Lake, west of Three Valley Gap, show multiple police units boxing in a vehicle.

Officers had their service revolvers drawn.

Witnesses say police deployed spike belt to stop an eastbound vehicle.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with the BC Highway Patrol says the file originated with Salmon Arm RCMP following an incident in the Canoe area.

One person has been taken into custody.