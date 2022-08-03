Swath of lightning-caused fires across North Shuswap not posing a threat

Photo: CSRD CSRD firefighters Kara Slous and Matthew Denny work on suppression at the Keremeos Creek Fire southwest of Penticton.

A number of small, lightning-caused fires continue to burn across the North Shuswap.

A swath of fires were ignited in a broad band between Barriere and Revelstoke after recent storm activity.

However, "all fires in this area are small and located in remote areas where no structures are being threatened," the Shuswap Emergency Program said Wednesday.

The SEP is receiving regular updates from the BC Wildfire Service, and says its Emergency Operations Centre "is not activated to deal with any fire situation at this time."

Several fires in the area have now been removed from the BC Wildfire dashboard, indicating they have been extinguished.

Only one fire, near North Humamilt Forest Service Road, is classified as out of control, but remains under one hectare in size.

Five other fires within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are classed as "being held" or are new fire reports.

Three of these are north of Seymour Arm, another east of Malakwa at Tumble Creek, and one is at Vegetation Creek, in a remote area of the North Shuswap.

Smoke spreading into the Shuswap is from larger fires to the south and west.

Meanwhile, six CSRD firefighters are helping with firefighting efforts at the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton. The two teams are supporting BC Wildfire Service with structure protection and fire suppression.

If you see plumes of smoke or have a concern about a possible new fire, call *5555 on mobile or 1-800-663-5555. You can also report a fire on the new BC Wildfire app.

Click the map below to go to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.