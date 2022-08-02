MaraHills development to auction off first 100 RV lots in Sicamous

Photo: MaraHills Golf Course Former Hyde Mountain Golf Course

For those looking to make a piece of the British Columbia Interior their own — 100 RV Lots are going up for auction in a couple of weeks.

MaraHills in Sicamous B.C. is a master-planned community located on Mara Lake offering 100 RV Lots to the highest bidder by live auction, Saturday, August 13, 2022, starting at 10 a.m.

“An auction is a great and fun approach to purchasing all manner of things, even real estate,” says project developer and auctioneer Brian Lovig.

The development at MaraHills is a waterfront property that already has a marina and an 18-hole golf course.

“The plan calls for future residential, commercial and recreational units, all of which will be marketed by auction. The first subdivision consists of 100 RV lots located on 5 acres within the 264-acre resort. The lots are more than 40 feet wide, close to 80 feet long and with incredible lake view,” Loving says.

Lovig says an auction is a great way to accelerate the process of a real estate transaction.

“Time is money. Interest and other costs can create huge savings to be passed on to the buyer at the auction. All prices are established by open and competitive bidding. All lots will sell regardless of price to the highest bidder.”

PintoWest properties purchased Hyde Mountain Golf Resort in 2021 for $5.3 million and crated plans to develop the 264-acre waterfront property for future residential, commercial and recreational units. The lots will be created within five zones to be developed and marketed by auction, with a potential for development of up to 1,000 units, including a hotel, residential, recreational, RV lots and 150 boat slips in the marina.