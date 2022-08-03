RCMP advise public to report pets left in hot cars - but don't get into an altercation

Photo: BC SPCA

Salmon Arm RCMP say they have seen an increasing number of calls about pets left in vehicles in the summer heat.

"The temperature in a vehicle left in the sun can increase rapidly, to the point that an animal in that vehicle would find itself in medical distress," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The reminder to pet owners follows an incident that got physical last week after a woman challenged a man who had left his dog in his truck.

The man tried to grab the woman's phone, and the two scuffled in the parking lot of the Salmon Arm Canadian Tire store.

"To animal lovers: Please leave your pets at home if you are on a shopping trip. Just leaving windows open may not be enough to lower temperatures in the vehicle. Alternatively, some stores are pet friendly; if your pet is friendly you may be able to take them with you. If not, and there are two of you, have one person stay with the pet in the shade outside the store. The best bet – leave your pet at home where it is cooler and they are more comfortable," police advise.

The public is urged to continue reporting such incidents "if the animal is obviously in distress."

"You can report to the local RCMP, the SPCA at 1-855-622-7722, or dog control during regular business hours at 250-833-3436," says West.

"Please, do not enter into physical confrontations during these emotially elevated situations. You can always get plate numbers and provide information that any one of the three agencies can follow up on. This is always the safest route to follow."