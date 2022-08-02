Salmon Arm police, firefighters spend 8 hours talking down man in crisis

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP and firefighters spent eight hours helping a man in crisis.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says on July 27, about 1:10 p.m., police attended a construction site on the 300 block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

"Attending officers learned that there was a male there who was in crisis and did not want police intervention," West said in a press release.

"Initially, a third party was assisting and spoke with the male to keep him as calm as possible," says West.

Police have not specified what the situation was, but say the Salmon Arm Fire Department was called in to support the "rescue" of the man with specialized equipment as police moved to negotiate with him with the goal of having him safely taken into custody to receive medical assistance.

"After eight hours of negotiating, the male was safely taken into police custody," says West.

"A number of police officers from Salmon Arm and the Southeast District RCMP along with the local Salmon Arm Fire Department were engaged in the successful and safe resolution of this incident."

West says the man is now receiving the medical assistance he needs.

At no time was there a threat to public safety.