New spot fires in North Shuswap follow weekend lightning

Photo: BCWS
The BC Wildfire Service is reporting new spot fires across the North Shuswap.
The fires were discovered Monday following a long weekend lightning storm that went through the region.
There are two spot fires north of Seymour Arm, as well as one between Vavenby and Blackpool.
A spot fire was also reported east Sun Peaks, but that fire has since be extinguished.
The McNomee Creek north of Seymour Arm is spot sized at 0.01 of a hectare, while the Long Ridge fire northeast of Seymour Arm has been mapped at 0.08 of a hectare.
The Hascheak Forest Service Road fire near Vavenby is estimated 0.11 of a hectare.