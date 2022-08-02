New spot fires in North Shuswap follow weekend lightning

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting new spot fires across the North Shuswap.

The fires were discovered Monday following a long weekend lightning storm that went through the region.

There are two spot fires north of Seymour Arm, as well as one between Vavenby and Blackpool.

A spot fire was also reported east Sun Peaks, but that fire has since be extinguished.

The McNomee Creek north of Seymour Arm is spot sized at 0.01 of a hectare, while the Long Ridge fire northeast of Seymour Arm has been mapped at 0.08 of a hectare.

The Hascheak Forest Service Road fire near Vavenby is estimated 0.11 of a hectare.