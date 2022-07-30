The Llama Sanctuary near Chase lost two animals and a land deal fell through all within a matter of days

Photo: Llama Sanctuary

It's been a rough few days at the Llama Sanctuary near Chase.

On July 25, two of the sanctuary's animals died.

Luki the alpaca and Merlin the llama were found dead on the property.

“The autopsies were inconclusive as to the cause of death. Since both were in good health, predation is the most likely cause,” said a post on the sanctuary's Facebook page.

“However, none of the classic signs of predation by coyote, cougar or bear were evident. Luki had a minor bite on his shoulder and neck, most likely from being carried. No signs of crush or strangulation and no blood loss. Although carrion had found Merlin, once again there were none of the expected indicators.”

Adding to the stress of the situation, the sanctuary is still in need of a new home.

In early July, the sanctuary was given 30 days to vacate the property it had been for the past five years.

The sanctuary launched an online fundraiser in an effort to collect enough money for a downpayment on a new property.

Sanctuary operators had found a piece of property they hoped to move to, but the deal has collapsed.

“Even though our most amazing network of supporters came through and raised the $60K deposit to secure the forever home for the sanctuary, we had to withdraw from the deal due to the purchase funds not lining up,” said the Facebook post.

So, the sanctuary is still in desperate need of a large parcel of land to house the 40 and 60 llamas, alpacas and guanaco the non-profit cares for.

The cost of relocating the animals with all of the barns, shelters, infrastructure and feed is an additional $20,000.

The ultimate fundraising goal is $1.5 million so the sanctuary can purchase a parcel of land.

The sanctuary was founded in 2005 and for the last five years has been operating on a 50-acre parcel of land on Chase-Falkland Road, which it now must vacate.

Over the years, the sanctuary has become a popular destination for autistic care groups, who discovered the tremendous impact of "llama-calm" upon mental and emotional hyperactivity.

According to the sanctuary, llamas were introduced to Canada in the 1980s as an exotic species, and were selling for up to $60,000 each. Popularity grew quickly and some people developed large herds of the animals.

But, 20 years later, the market was saturated and collapsed. Almost overnight, llamas dropped in value to the point where they were either being given away to anyone who would take them or set free into the forest.

Those that were set free often ran afoul of local landowners and farmers as they foraged for food. Some of the animals at the sanctuary also come from an abusive background.