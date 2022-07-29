Multi-vehicle crash on Sicamous bridge sends eight people to hospital

Photo: Tyler J. Loucks

A multi-vehicle accident that saw a pickup and semi collide on the RW Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous Thursday sent eight people to hospital.

The crash smashed the railing of the bridge, leaving the heavily damaged truck in a precarious position over the Sicamous Narrows.

The three-vehicle collision shut down Highway 1 for several hours, and an air ambulance was called to the scene to medevac the worst of the injured.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the scene at 5:44 p.m. with five ground ambulances, the air ambulance, and a paramedic supervisor.

One patient was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, in critical condition.

Seven other patients were taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP and the Sicamous Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The speed limit at the scene has been reduced to 30 km/h until further notice, DriveBC reports.