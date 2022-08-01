Preliminary design revealed for Shuswap Healing Centre

Photo: Contributed

Sicamous has unveiled the preliminary design for the forthcoming Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre.

A health needs assessment was completed last fall, leading to planing for the new health centre, which is estimated to cost $7.9 million.

The project is being funded by the Rural and Northern Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and District of Sicamous capital reserves.

Additional funding for equipment is being pursued through the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, and the district will utilize the Canada-Community Building Fund for greenspace enhancement.

"Exterior designs were crafted though a visioning process facilitated by Douglas Cardinal, a world-renowned Indigenous architect working alongside Scott Builders to bring the project to life," the municipality says.

The 15,000-square-foot building will be the future home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre and will also encompass allied health services, shared community space, a centre for traditional Indigenous healing and two accommodation units for visiting health professionals.

It will be located on Main Street in downtown Sicamous.

"Council has listened to residents' desire to maintain downtown greenspace. The design ensures that over half an acre will not only be preserved, but enhanced for the enjoyment of our community," says Mayor Terry Rysz.

"The Shuswap Healing Centre will provide generations of families with access to modernized primary care and wellness services."

Topographical, geotechnical and archaeological surveys have been conducted on the site, with an environmental assessment set for September.

A development permit application is expected to be submitted this fall. Construction is anticipated to begin in April, with completion in March 2024.