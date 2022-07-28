2 new spot fires in Shuswap both extinguished

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service made quick work of two new spot fires in the Shuswap.

The Whip Creek fire east of Kingfisher was snuffed by BCWS crews, while contract firefighters doused the Bastion Bay fire west of Sicamous.

Both fires were extinguished Thursday, says fire information officer Melanie Bibbau.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Two new spot fires started Wednesday in the Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard shows one fire west of Sicamous, across Shuswap Lake near Bastion Bay.

Its cause is unknown at this time.

The other is east of the Kingfisher-Mabel Lake area, near Whip Creek.

It's believed to be lightning caused.

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size.

No other information is currently available.