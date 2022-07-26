Fiery crash on Trans-Canada at Salmon Arm leaves one dead

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP say one person died in a horrific crash Monday on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver of an eastbound BMW SUV lost control just east of 30th Street NE about 2 p.m. and veered into the westbound lanes, colliding with Ford F-150 towing a tent trailer.

Passing motorists who stopped were able to get the driver and passenger out of the pickup, but "despite the best efforts of the people at the scene, they could not get the driver of the BMW out of the vehicle, which was fully involved in fire," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The driver and female passenger in the truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate the crash and are seeking any dashcam video from motorists in the area leading up to the crash.

Specifically, police seek any video that may have been captured the silver or gray BMW X5 travelling east between the 21st Street NE overpass and 38th St NE on the Trans Canada Highway between 1:50 p.m. and 2:10 p.m.

Anyone with video is asked to call Salmon arm RCMP at 250 832 6044.