Cooling stations set up in Shuswap to help residents escape the heat

Photo: Pixabay

As the mercury continues to climb, officials in the Shuswap are taking steps to help people keep their cool.

Cooling centres have been designated to accommodate people who need to get out of the heat as temperatures are expected to close in on 40 C over the next few days.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is working closely with agencies, including Interior Health, the City of Salmon Arm and District of Sicamous to support those in need during the extreme temperatures.

Cooling centres have been designated at the following locations:

The Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, 2600 – 10th Avenue NE, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Water-bottle filling stations are available.

The SASCU Recreation Centre, 2550 – 10th Avenue NE, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Water -bottle filling stations are available.

A temporary cooling centre has been set up by the SAFE Society at the Human Connection Hub, 258 Shuswap Street NE, Salmon Arm from noon to 5 p.m., July 25-29. Water is available.

The District of Sicamous is making its municipal hall, 446 Main St., available as a public cooling centre Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Water is available.

The SEP is also in contact with neighbourhood emergency programs and other community partners to assist in supporting vulnerable people.

Supports are available on an as-needed basis to anyone with a specific need.

Anyone needing assistance during this heat wave, is urged to contact the SEP at 250-832-2424. In the event of a medical emergency, call 911.

Residents are asked to help each other by checking in on vulnerable residents, especially seniors and those with chronic health conditions.