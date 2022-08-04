Competitors announced for return of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Photo: Contributed

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars is back this fall, and the competitors have been announced.

The action will take place at Salmon Arm Community Centre Nov. 18.

New twists this year include a change in dance categories.

The perennially popular couples category will bring rookie contestants in to learn a totally new dance while they raise money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Some familiar faces are also back to strap on their dancing shoes – with previous favourites going toe-to-toe for the first all-star championship trophy.

Competitors in the couples category are:

Shawn and Shelley Desautels – Shawn is the owner of Whizbang Boxing and Shelley is an Okanagan College GIS instructor and owns her own business, Mighty Owl Mapping.

Morgan and Tyler Stevenson – Morgan is a veterinarian at the Shuswap Vet Clinic, while Tyler is a firefighter with the City of Salmon Arm.

Brian Elidoros and Megan Friesen – Brian is the owner of Hillside Construction, and Megan is the operator of an Airbnb.

Terry and Kim Kushniruk – Terry is a friendly face at Lordco, and Kim works downtown at Redd’s Threads Clothing.

In the all-stars category:

Phil McIntryre-Paul – Coming back from the 2018 event, Phil is known for his work with the Shuswap Trail Alliance and will be dancing with City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks.

Josh and Joanne Bickle – Winners of the couples category with their sexy bachata in 2019, Josh and Joanna own and operate Integrity Roofing Corp. and Standard Roofing.

Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robertson – Pro-am category winners in 2016, Tracy does communications work for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and her dance partner Orlando runs a beekeeping and honey business in Grindrod.

Missy MacKintosh and Jens Goerner – Makeup artist and entrepreneur Missy has her MisMacK clean makeup line. After dancing with City Dance co-owner Jens Goerner in 2018, they will return to this year’s lineup.

Jim and Marcia Beckner – After winning the couples category in 2016, this couple has not slowed down in their retirement, continuing with cycling, skiing and paddling, volunteering with the Good Food Box program and Larch Hills Ski Club, as well as singing and acting.

The public can make support their favourite couple by purchasing star votes for $5. Advance voting will be combined with voting on the night of the gala to determine the winning couples.