Police say charges likely after Sorrento beating leaves victim unconscious, bloodied

Charges are expected following a serious beating in Sorrento that landed a man in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a serious assault at a business in the small community on Shuswap Lake at about 2:30 a.m. on May 11.

“The complainant reported a male had been beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot,” Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a news release.

“The male was transported by ambulance to Shuswap Lake General Hospital, where he received treatment for head injuries.”

Kennedy said Mounties spoke to witnesses. Investigators believe the attackers fled the scene before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” he said.

According to Kennedy, Mounties expect to recommend charges to Crown prosecutors. He also said officers will be keeping a closer eye on the unidentified Sorrento business at which the attack is alleged to have taken place.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” he said.