Salmon Arm man wins $500,000 by matching all four numbers on Lotto Max Extra

Photo: Contributed

Four numbers turned into big bucks for a Salmon Arm man.

Michael Heater was convinced his eyes were playing tricks on him when he saw his Lotto Max ticket from the May 3 draw matched all four Extra numbers — netting him the top prize of $500,000.

“I was in my office when I checked my tickets and thought, ‘This can’t be real,” he said. “I called BCLC right away.”

Heater couldn’t wait to share the news with his close family and friends.

“I’ve told a lot of people already,” he said.

Although Heater currently doesn’t have many concrete plans for his prize, he does have his eyes on a new truck.

And how does it feel to win half a million dollars?

“Exciting and so surreal. It will relieve some worries, but I’ve always just played for fun,” he added.

Heater purchased his ticket from Hideaway Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive.