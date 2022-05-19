Head-on crash involving semis on Hwy 1 sends both drivers to hospital

Photo: Google Maps

A head-on crash involving two semi trucks on the Trans Canada Highway in the Shuswap Wednesday resulted in injuries to both drivers.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 just west of Bernie Road.

One of the truck drivers was trapped in the wreck and required the services of Eagle Valley Rescue to be extracted. An air ambulance transported one of the drivers to hospital, while the other was taken by ground to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital.

“Both trucks were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The highway was closed as the wreckage was removed,” said S/Sgt. Scott West.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate the collision.