Salmon Arm's Natalie Wilkie looking to add to medal haul tonight at Paralympics

Photo: paralympics.ca

Salmon Arm's Natalie Wilkie is hoping to add to her Paralympic haul.

Wilkie has already won two gold medals at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, and will end her Paralympic run in the Women's Middle Distance Free Technique Standing para cross-country skiing event tonight.

The race will be held at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

Wilkie and fellow Canadians Brittany Hudak and Emily Young will race at 7:35 p.m. B.C. time.

Wilkie won her first gold in the sprint and second in the 15-kilometre standing ski.

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens.

Live streams can be found at Paralympic.ca, CPC’s YouTube channel, the free CBC Gem streaming service, Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on the same platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

The 2022 Paralympic Games wrap up Saturday.