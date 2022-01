Photo: Contributed

Highway 97B is closed in both directions south of Salmon Arm following a crash late Tuesday morning.

The collision took place just before 11:30 a.m. near Auto Road, south of Salmon Arm Golf Club.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

There is no word yet on any injuries, but multiple ambulances responded to the collision. Castanet has asked BC EHS for more information.