2 left in critical condition in Highway 97B crash south of Salmon Arm

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

A crash that closed Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm sent two people to hospital in critical condition.

BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Jane Campbell says one was taken by air ambulance and the other by ground.

Three ground units responded to the scene shortly before 11:20 a.m.

The scene was cleared as of about 1:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, another crash on Highway 97A two kilometres north of Enderby, between Old Salmon Arm Road and Fenton Road, has reduced the highway to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Watch for traffic control.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

Highway 97B is closed in both directions south of Salmon Arm following a crash late Tuesday morning.

The collision took place just before 11:30 a.m. near Auto Road, south of Salmon Arm Golf Club.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

There is no word yet on any injuries, but multiple ambulances responded to the collision.

Castanet has asked BC EHS for more information.