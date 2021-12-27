185464
DriveBC warns of minor delays after vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Sicamous

Delays along Highway 1

An accident just northeast of Sicamous is slowing traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened on Highway 1 near Kerr Road, and emergency vehicles are on scene.

Drivers are warned they can expect minor delays while travelling along the highway in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

