Trans-Canada Highway partially reopens after incident west of Tappen

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC advises the closure of Highway 1 west of Tappen has now been partially opened.

An eastbound lane closure is still in effect, with a single lane open and 50 km/h speed restriction.

Westbound lanes are open.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Tappen, in the Shuswap.

DriveBC reports a collision between White Creek Frontage Road and Broderick Creek Frontage Road, seven kilometres west of Tappen.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not yet known.

