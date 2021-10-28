Trans-Canada Highway closure caused by cement truck trying to avoid merging SUV

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision west of Salmon Arm this morning.

About 7:45 a.m., an eastbound cement truck attempted to avoid a collision with a merging SUV and lost control, crashing into the centre concrete divider and rolling over on Highway 1 near White Lake.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of the BC Highway Patrol says a westbound pickup also collided with one of the concrete barriers that had been dislodged into the westbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward, in particular the occupant(s) of the white SUV that was merging onto the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCHP at 250-805-2111 and quote file 2021-5280.

DriveBC reports eastbound traffic is still reduced to a single lane.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC advises the closure of Highway 1 west of Tappen has now been partially opened.

An eastbound lane closure is still in effect, with a single lane open and 50 km/h speed restriction.

Westbound lanes are open.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Tappen, in the Shuswap.

DriveBC reports a collision between White Creek Frontage Road and Broderick Creek Frontage Road, seven kilometres west of Tappen.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not yet known.

Send your news tips, photos or video to [email protected]