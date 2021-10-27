Two arrested for back to back break and enters in downtown Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed

Break and enter crimes appear to be on the rise in Salmon Arm – although two suspects have been arrested in back to back incidents.

Salmon Arm RCMP received an increased number of B&E complaints downtown between Oct. 23 and 27.

The break-ins all occurred overnight, while businesses were closed.

Two break-ins were reported Tuesday in the downtown area, and later that day a patrolling officer located two males in a parking area with what was believed to be stolen property, says Sgt. Scott West.

The property was confirmed to have been from the earlier break and enters.

One of the two males was arrested for possession of stolen property and released to attend court at a later date.

In another incident early this morning, a concerned citizen reported hearing glass break near a local business.

Police located and arrested a male inside a business while in possession of stolen electronics, liquor and cash.

The man was the second of the two previously located on Tuesday.

Charges of break enter and theft against the Salmon Arm resident will be recommended to Crown counsel.

Police urge residents to call if they hear or see anything suspicious.

“The call from that concerned citizen was instrumental in catching one suspect in the act,” says West.